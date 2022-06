Stuart Day is wanted in connection with an assault and harassment, police said.

The 40-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He has links to Chorley, Preston and South Ribble.

Have you seen Stuart Day? He is wanted in connection with an assault and harassment. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you know where Day is or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or [email protected]