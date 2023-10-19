News you can trust since 1886
Chorley man wanted by police for shoplifting and failing to comply with supervision requirements

Chorley Police have shared a picture of a wanted man they are looking for.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Marlon ​Cross, 38, is wanted in Chorley for failing to comply with his supervision requirements, and for shoplifting.

​If you see him, phone 101.

​If you have any information to assist with his whereabouts, email [email protected]