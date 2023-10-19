Chorley man wanted by police for shoplifting and failing to comply with supervision requirements
Chorley Police have shared a picture of a wanted man they are looking for.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Marlon Cross, 38, is wanted in Chorley for failing to comply with his supervision requirements, and for shoplifting.
If you see him, phone 101.
If you have any information to assist with his whereabouts, email [email protected]