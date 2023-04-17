Timothy Hartley, 40, was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 2.10pm on Friday (April 14).

He has not been seen or heard from since and police are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue bubble jacket and black trousers.

Lancashire Police say Timothy is known to camp in woods in rural locations and could have travelled anywhere.

“If you see him, or know where he might be, please let us know straight away,” said a spokesman for the force.

