Chorley man Timothy Hartley missing after disappearing from Royal Blackburn Hospital

A Chorley man has been reported missing from hospital and police say they are ‘extremely worried’ for him.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Timothy Hartley, 40, was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 2.10pm on Friday (April 14).

He has not been seen or heard from since and police are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue bubble jacket and black trousers.

Timothy Hartley, 40, from Chorley, was last seen at around 2.10pm on Friday (April 14) at the Royal Blackburn HospitalTimothy Hartley, 40, from Chorley, was last seen at around 2.10pm on Friday (April 14) at the Royal Blackburn Hospital
Lancashire Police say Timothy is known to camp in woods in rural locations and could have travelled anywhere.

“If you see him, or know where he might be, please let us know straight away,” said a spokesman for the force.

You can call 101, quoting log 713 of April 14, or 999 for immediate sightings.