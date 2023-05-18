News you can trust since 1886
Chorley man Dominic McFayden wanted after Preston knife attack

A 33-year-old man is wanted by police after a stabbing in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th May 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Officers are searching for Dominic McFayden (pictured) after an assault in Brook Street on Friday, May 12.

A man in his 30s was slashed with a blade and taken to hospital for treatment.

McFayden has links to Preston and Chorley and is described as 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build, brown eyes and short, black hair.

Dominic McFayden, 33, is wanted in relation to an assault in Brook Street, Preston on Friday, May 12Dominic McFayden, 33, is wanted in relation to an assault in Brook Street, Preston on Friday, May 12
He also has a scar on the back of one hand and has a ring finger missing.

McFayden has previous convictions and was jailed for 40 months in 2008 for assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but contact us as soon as possible."

You can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1275 of May 12. For immediate sightings call 999.