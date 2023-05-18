Officers are searching for Dominic McFayden (pictured) after an assault in Brook Street on Friday, May 12.

A man in his 30s was slashed with a blade and taken to hospital for treatment.

McFayden has links to Preston and Chorley and is described as 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build, brown eyes and short, black hair.

He also has a scar on the back of one hand and has a ring finger missing.

McFayden has previous convictions and was jailed for 40 months in 2008 for assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but contact us as soon as possible."