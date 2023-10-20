News you can trust since 1886
Chorley man charged with indecent exposure near primary schools

A 31-year-old man has been charged with exposing himself near primary schools in Chorley.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately.

The incidents were reported to have happened close to a number of primary schools in the Collingwood Road, Walgarth Drive and Moor Road areas.

Officers were deployed quickly to search the area and a 31-year-old man from Chorley was subsequently arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and taken into custody.

Ross Davies, 31, of Grange Drive, Coppull, Chorley has been charged with indecent exposure after police investigated calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately near a number of primary schools in ChorleyRoss Davies, 31, of Grange Drive, Coppull, Chorley has been charged with indecent exposure after police investigated calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately near a number of primary schools in Chorley
The man has since been charged and named as Ross Davies, 31, of Grange Drive, Coppull, Chorley.

He has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (Friday, October 20).

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you after an arrest was made this week following reports that a man had exposed himself in Chorley.

“On Wednesday afternoon several calls came in from members of the public, while there was discussion on social media.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested soon after the reports came in.

“We have now charged Ross Davies, 31, of Grange Drive, Coppull, Chorley, with indecent exposure.

“He has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.”