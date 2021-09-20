Chorley man Ben Parker admits car park violence
A man who was involved in an attack on a group of people on a car park will be sentenced next month.
Ben Anthony Parker, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was accused of wounding a man, causing actual bodily harm to another man, assaulting two others and possessing a bat.
During a hearing before Preston Crown Court the 18-year-old entered guilty pleas.
Judge Heather Lloyd adjourned his sentencing until November 17.
It comes after an incident on December 12 last year in which several men were attacked on the West Street car park close to St Mary’s Church.
At the time police said one of the victims suffered a broken wrist as a result of the attack and the other men involved received “cuts and bruises to the arms and body.”
Officers arrested Parker following extensive CCTV enquiries.
Chorley Police had to increase local patrols in and around town centre following the disorder because a violent incident had happened the previous evening on the Asda car park in Bolton Street, in which a man was punched to the ground and repeatedly kicked by a group.
Officers called the violence “unacceptable”.
