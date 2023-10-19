Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately.

The incidents were reported to have happened close to a number of primary schools in the Collingwood Road, Walgarth Drive and Moor Road areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were deployed quickly to search the area and a 31-year-old man from Chorley was subsequently arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He remains in custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately

Lancashire Police are now asking anybody with information, or who saw anything similar and has not yet reported it, to get in touch.

Sgt Anna-Marie Canavan, of Chorley Police, said: “We are aware of speculation on social media following reports of a man exposing himself in Chorley on Wednesday afternoon so we wanted to let you know that someone is now under arrest.

“We appreciate these incidents caused distress and alarm to those who saw them, and will have caused concern in the community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we are taking them seriously and now have someone under arrest in relation to the incidents.