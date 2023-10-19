News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Chorley man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself near schools

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposing himself near primary schools in Chorley.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately.

The incidents were reported to have happened close to a number of primary schools in the Collingwood Road, Walgarth Drive and Moor Road areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were deployed quickly to search the area and a 31-year-old man from Chorley was subsequently arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriatelyLancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately
Lancashire Police said the first report came in at around 3pm on Wednesday (October 18), followed by several more calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been seen either exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately
Most Popular

Lancashire Police are now asking anybody with information, or who saw anything similar and has not yet reported it, to get in touch.

Sgt Anna-Marie Canavan, of Chorley Police, said: “We are aware of speculation on social media following reports of a man exposing himself in Chorley on Wednesday afternoon so we wanted to let you know that someone is now under arrest.

“We appreciate these incidents caused distress and alarm to those who saw them, and will have caused concern in the community too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, we are taking them seriously and now have someone under arrest in relation to the incidents.

“We are asking anybody with information, or who saw anything similar and has not yet told us, to get in touch. You can call us on 101, quoting log 822 of October 18.”