Chorley man arrested following alleged homophobic attack near Preston McDonald's

An arrest has been made following an attack in Preston which left a man unconscious.

Ryan Williams, from Fulwood, was attacked near McDonald’s in Friargate at around 6.30am on Saturday, July 13.

Ryan Williams after the attack

The 22-year-old Holiday Inn receptionist was knocked unconscious as he walked to the fast food outlet with friends following a Friday night out in Preston. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The attack received national coverage this month when Ryan appeared on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow when the show broadcast live from Lancashire Police's Hutton base of operations.

Appearing on Crimewatch, Ryan added: The doctor said to me, if the blow was to inches higher, it could have killed me.

"I didn't feel me afterwards, and I didn't like it.

"I've relived every single moment.

"It's made me lose faith in so much, it's made me question my sexuality.

"It's made me question whether I want to even be here.

"It's made me question everything."

On the show PC Mike Cobley, of Preston Police, said the attack is being treated as a hate crime.

Following the programme police received several calls from members of the public regarding the attack.

Subsequently an 18-year-old man from Chorley has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated actual bodily harm and assault.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Cobley said: “We would like to thank everyone who called in following the programme airing last week.

“We have made an arrest, though our enquiries are continuing.

"We would ask anybody with further information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Speaking after the attack in July, Ryan said: “I never thought in my life that I would get beaten up for being gay.

"What has this world actually come to? I want people to understand that being gay isn’t a choice and I can’t help it.

"I’m sorry that you can’t deal with it but there is no need to knock someone out because of it.

"I seriously cannot believe that a homophobic attack like this still happens."

Anyone with information on the attack should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 311 of July 13.