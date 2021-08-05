Chorley garden centre alcohol thefts: man charged with string of offences

Christopher Neil Russell, 34, of Edleston Road, Crewe, Cheshire, is accused of five thefts of alcohol from the garden centre in April and May.

He is also accused of seven thefts from Booths stores in Longridge, Longton, Carnforth and Burscough over the same period, and one from Spar in Tarleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birkacre Garden Centre

He will appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on November 12 and was given conditional bail not to enter Booths stores or enter Lancashire in the meantime.

(proceeding)