Chorley garden centre alcohol thefts: man charged with string of offences
A man has been charged with a string of 13 alcohol thefts across supermarkets in Lancashire and Birkacre Garden centre in Chorley.
Christopher Neil Russell, 34, of Edleston Road, Crewe, Cheshire, is accused of five thefts of alcohol from the garden centre in April and May.
He is also accused of seven thefts from Booths stores in Longridge, Longton, Carnforth and Burscough over the same period, and one from Spar in Tarleton.
He will appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on November 12 and was given conditional bail not to enter Booths stores or enter Lancashire in the meantime.
