Chorley Fedex depot has four high performance bikes worth over £13,000 stolen

Mohammed Hussain Karbhari, 30, is accused of four counts of theft.

The first relates to a Top stone Ultegra bike worth £1,800, which was stolen on June 17 last year from Fedex in Ackhurst Road, Chorley.

Just over a week later, on June 25, a Santa Cruz Tall Boy bike, worth £7,300, was also stolen there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted

The next day a grey £1,350 Cannondale Top Stone was taken.

The thefts continued into the next month, when a Giant mountain bike worth £1,400 was stolen on July 3.

Karbhari, of Romney Walk, Blackburn, appeared before Preston’s Sessions House Court by a video link from prison.

He will next appear before Preston Crown Court on a date to be set.

Parcel theft is a significant issues in the UK.

More than 6,000 parcels were reported stolen in the UK during 2018 and 2019 - an average of eight per day.

Lancashire Constabulary recorded 200 parcel thefts in 2018 and 2019.

The same period Royal Mail spent almost £10 million on compensation, over half of which was due to parcel loss.