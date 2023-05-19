Cocaine street dealer Jack Haddon, 31, of Liptrott Road, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court on Monday (May 15).

His sentencing comes more than two years after he was arrested on April 19, 2021, following a police chase in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were pursuing a car in Pall Mall which made off onto Maud Street before being abandoned in Tootell Street.

Cocaine street dealer Jack Haddon, 31, of Liptrott Road, Chorley was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court on Monday (May 15)

Haddon was seen exiting the car and running away from officers but was chased and detailed in Cotswold Road where he was initially arrested for disqualified driving.

But while searching his car under Section 23 of the Misuse Drugs Act, officers recovered a large bag of white powder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was later confirmed to be 246 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of £10,000. Haddon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to supply.

A search of Haddon’s home also led to the recovery of some pepper spray.

Cocaine street dealer Jack Haddon, 31, of Liptrott Road, Chorley was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court on Monday (May 15)

On Monday (May 15), Haddon attended Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of a prohibited article (pepper spay).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Sgt Harrison of Chorley and South Ribble Task force said: “We work tirelessly to remove these controlled substances off our streets. They put the lives of people at risk.

"We will continue to robustly target people dealing drugs in our community and we urge anyone with any information about crimes of this nature to report them on 101 on via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Haddon taunted police while on the run

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old drug dealer is no stranger to Chorley Police.

In January 2020, Haddon was wanted in connection with alleged offences of harassment, assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour.

Haddon knew he was wanted and was evading arrest, with police issuing a number of public appeals to help find.

He taunted police on social media whilst on the run and even boasted that he was the 'Hide and Seek Champion of Chorley'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad