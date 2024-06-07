Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A childminder has today admitted to killing a baby under her care in Hapton.

Ambulance crews were called to a house in Mill Lane at 1-19pm on March 1st 2022 following a report that a nine-month old baby was in cardiac arrest.

Baby Harlow Collinge was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where it was discovered he had significant and non-accidental brain injuries.

Karen Foster was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Harlow Collinge

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Harlow sadly died on March 5th 2022. A post mortem examination revealed that Harlow’s cause of death was inflicted traumatic brain injury.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 62-year-old Foster was charged with murdering Harlow.

Foster, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court today and pleaded guilty manslaughter. That plea was deemed acceptable by the prosecution and the police following a review of the evidence available.