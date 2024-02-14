Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way after schoolchildren at high schools in Chorley and West Lancashire became ill after using vapes which were belived to be contaminated.

"The pupils experienced dizziness and heart palpitations and in one case, a child lost consciousness for a period of time," said the force.

Officers are investigating how the children came into possession of the vapes whose sale is restricted to those aged 18 and over.

A police spokesperson said: "We are warning parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes and liquids after a number of young people became ill.

"Over the last week, we have received reports that two pupils at local high schools in Chorley and West Lancashire, have fallen ill after using vapes which are believed to be contaminated.​

At this time, we are treating these as isolated incidents and investigations are ongoing regarding the circumstances. However, we want to get the message out to parents to be vigilant.​"

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector, Jon Cisco, added: “The legal age to use vapes is 18 but we know that in some cases irresponsible retailers have failed to uphold this rule, selling vapes and vape products to children.​

"Not only is this illegal but it also presents a real health issue to young people who could become very unwell by these unregulated products.​

"We are working closely with our partners and local schools to share intelligence and I would urge anyone with information about those supplying these vapes and vape products, like liquids, to tell us about it so that we can work to get them off the streets and out of the hands of our young people."

You can contact Lancashire Police with information on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Are disposable vapes being banned?

Yes, the sale and supply of disposable vapes is being banned in England, Scotland and Wales because of their appeal to young people.

Alongside this, to make vapes less attractive to children, the Government is strengthening the regulation of vape flavours, packaging and how they are displayed in shops.

To crack down on underage sales, trading standards officers will also have the power to issue an ‘on the spot’ fine of up to £100 when they spot the sale of tobacco and vapes to children in England and Wales.

The ban is being introduced after a public consultation on smoking and vaping showed nearly 70 percent of respondents including parents, teachers and healthcare professionals were in favour of the measure.