Chief inspector accused of having sex with police colleague while on duty quits

A chief inspector accused of having sex with a colleague while on duty has quit the police before he was due to face disciplinary proceedings.

Sussex Police chief inspector Rob Leet allegedly had sexual encounters with Sergeant Sarah Porter between August 2015 and January 2017.

Mr Leet is also accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a domestic abuse victim while he was working.

Named only as Miss A, she claimed Mr Leet "engaged in inappropriate sexual activity on various occasions" with her between November 2014 and January 2016, both on and off duty.

Mr Leet, a married father of four, chose not to attend a misconduct hearing in Lewes, East Sussex, on Monday.

Panel chairwoman Victoria Goodfellow said Mr Leet claimed the proceedings should be stayed as they represented an "abuse of process".

She said Mr Leet had left Sussex Police on March 14 and that the public hearing would proceed in his absence.

Amy Clarke, representing Sussex Police, rejected Mr Leet's claims there had not been full disclosure of evidence by investigators.

Mr Leet and Sgt Porter, who both deny allegations of any inappropriate sexual relationship, are also accused of travelling to meet each other while on duty when there was no work-related reason to do so and "repeatedly" using police systems to exchange personal messages.

According to misconduct hearing papers, Mr Leet joined Sussex Police in 1997, while Sgt Porter started working for the force in 2000.

She also denies allegations she failed to attend a fatal crash on July 3 2017, neglecting her duties as the senior investigating officer.

The hearing continues.