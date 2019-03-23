Charity Emmaus Preston Megastore launches £1k fundraiser after white goods worth £20k lost in burglary

A charity in Preston has launched a fundraiser in an effort to recoup money after £20,000 worth of white goods was stolen from its shop.

Burglars broke into Emmaus Preston Megastore overnight on Wednesday leaving staff at the Brookfield Street shop unable to make deliveries to people in need.

A store spokesman says it believes it was a victim of organised crime and has set a fundraising target of £1,000.

The spokesman said: “Yesterday we made everybody aware of the horrific burglary that happened at our megastore leaving us with more than £20,000 of Brand New Electrical appliances stolen, and a large bill for repairs.

“This is a huge blow to us, and our companions who work extremely hard to raise money to create a home, food and training for formerly homeless people.

“We have created a GoFundMe page to try and raise just a small portion of the money lost and repair bills so we can try to get back to normal as soon as possible.

“Every donation will make a huge difference, and is massively appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call Lancashire Police on 01772 209738 quoting incident number LC-20190321-0318 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.