Charity British Heart Foundation to get winnings after 10 TVs were seized from homes in Preston

A charity in Preston is to get the winnings after 10 TVs were seized from homes in the city.

As well and the TVs Preston City Council has donated 25 bags of electrical equipment including CD players, sound bars, speakers, sub-woofers, midi-systems and stereos to the British Heart Foundation.

A city council spokesman said: “These items were all seized by the Environmental Protection team from six properties in Preston over the past four years following the occupiers causing a noise nuisance and failing to comply with noise abatement notices.”

Owners of the equipment declined offers to have the items returned.