And some have even suggested launching a GoFundMe page to raise cash to pay for the city council's clean-up operation.

Offensive messages, some aimed at North East rivals Newcastle, were daubed on the wall of the Cenotaph as more than 5,000 Black Cats supporters celebrated reaching the play-offs on the final day of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wanton vandalism was slammed as "disrespectful," with officials of Sunderland AFC condemning "the unacceptable conduct of a small minority" and vowing to work with the authorities in Preston to track down those who did it.

The council graffiti squad arrive to repair the damage.

READ MORE:

Some fans took to the popular Preston supporters' forum PNE Online offering an apology on behalf of the majority and stressing the behaviour was not typical of Sunderland's loyal away following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One supporter, signing himself Redalert 69, wrote: "On behalf of every right-minded safc follower I can only sincerely apologise. Nobody knew about this and everyone to a man has condemned this act of vandalism on the memorial. There is no excuse and unfortunately every club has an element of idiots, but sadly this idiot has embarrassed our club.

"Please know that 99.99% of our fans went to Preston and behaved impeccably and thoroughly enjoyed the day and result. Your fans for the most part were very gracious and glowing in the accolades bestowed on us. Again I can only apologise for what I can only describe as mindless, this is not a reflection on the majority.

Sunderland AFC graffiti.

"Our own supporters group are talking about a go fund me page to reimburse the cost to the authorities to remove the graffiti as we are all appalled and disgusted to have this cretin associated with our club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others took to Facebook to offer their regrets. One called Philip Sunderland Wynn, who lives in Preston, said: "I must apologise for what my home city Sunderland AFC supporters have done to a war memorial. I feel ashamed. Sorry."

And he added: "In Sunderland there is a Cenotaph so big it is in its own park. That was sadly vandalised badly by Newcastle fans, it cost about 100k just to repair the Tommy holding his rifle. Now this is covered by CCTV and railings. Why this happens is beyond me."

North End fans responded. One said: "I hope these people are named and shamed when they are caught. Surely around the cenotaph is covered with cameras. Their names should be splashed all over the media in Sunderland and Preston to shame them publicly over this sorry act and hopefully with peer pressure they will realise how stupidly they have behaved."

The wall around the war memorial daubed with graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad