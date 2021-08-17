CCTV shows moment knife-wielding thief crashes through Preston takeaway roof

The startling footage shows the man crashing through the ceiling of the Shahi Tandoori in Ribbleton Lane at around 6.20am on Sunday (August 15).

Pictures from the rooftop show how the intruder had removed roof tiles before smashing his way through the plastered ceiling into the takeaway.

After lowering himself into the kitchen, security cameras caught the man prowling the takeaway and rifling through a cash register.

Off camera, the man was confronted by a member of staff who was about to clock off after working a night shift at the tandoori.

After hearing the commotion in the kitchen, the staff member went to investigate and found himself face-to-face with the thief who pulled out a "big knife".

Takeaway owner Sohail Akhtar said the knife-wielding intruder left his staff member "absolutely terrified".

The man then snatched two charity boxes and cash from the till before making his getaway, said the takeaway boss.

"He had a big knife on him and absolutely terrified one of my morning staff," said Sohail.

"As well as taking money from the till, he took two charity boxes and damaged my ceiling and roof, which is going to cost a lot of money to fix.

"There’s a lot of damage and it’s going to need a lot of work to get it back in shape.

"We’ve also got to review the health and safety because the kitchen can't be used until the repairs are completed."

Sohail is asking anyone in the community who who might recognise the man in the footage to get in touch with either the takeaway or Lancashire Police.

He added: "You can clearly see his face in the video and we're asking anyone who recognises him to tell the police who he is."

The Shahi Tandoori was one of two takeaways to be burgled on Sunday, along with the Chiu Kwan (Mr Lam) chinese takeaway in Blackpool Road.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

