Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage to windows at a property in Preston.

They want to speak to the man pictured as part of an investigation into offences of criminal damage and making threats to damage a property in Preston.”

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into offences of criminal damage and making threats to damage property in Preston.”

If you recognise the man, or have information as to who he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0581 of 6th September – or email [email protected].