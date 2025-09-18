CCTV images released of man wanted in connection with damage to windows at a property in Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:07 BST
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage to windows at a property in Preston.

They want to speak to the man pictured as part of an investigation into offences of criminal damage and making threats to damage a property in Preston.”

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage to windows at a property in Preston.placeholder image
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage to windows at a property in Preston. | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into offences of criminal damage and making threats to damage property in Preston.”

If you recognise the man, or have information as to who he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0581 of 6th September – or email [email protected].

