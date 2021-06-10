CCTV images released of man suspected of stealing work clothes and fuel from Garstang building sites

The Garstang Rural Task Force are investigating the two incidents which occurred on separate dates on Bowgreave Drive and Calder House Lane just outside the market town.

PC Matthew Pearson said that a work site cabin on the Oak Hill Rise development Bowgreave Drive was broken into and work clothing was stolen. The incident at the Baxter Homes site happened on Friday, May 21 at around 6.30pm to 7pm.

Then on Friday, June 4, at around 8.30pm, a ‘large quantity’ of fuel was stolen from the Calder Park development on Calder House Lane. As well as the fuel theft, plant machinery at the Duchy Homes site was also ‘tampered with’.

Police want to speak to this man following thefts in Garstang

PC Pearson said that a unknown male has entered both sites but he may have been helped by others.

The images show the man, inset, was wearing an orange hi-vis coat, black trousers, tan rigger boots and a Union Flag beanie.

PC Pearson added: “This is a message for residents living in the vicinity to remain vigilant and if anyone has any CCTV of the incident please can they get in touch.”

Do you know who this could be?