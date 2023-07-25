News you can trust since 1886
CCTV images released of man after bike stolen outside Co-Op store in Catterall

A man is wanted by police after a bike was stolen outside a Co-Op store in Catterall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:04 BST

The theft occurred at the Co-Op store in Westfield Road on June 26.

Police on Tuesday (July 25) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to him in connection with the theft of a bicycle.”

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft in Catterall (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft in Catterall (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you recognise the man or have information that may help police, call 101 or e-mail [email protected] quoting 1146 on June 26.