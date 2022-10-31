CCTV footage of two men released following Blackburn burglary
Police investigating a burglary in Blackburn have released CCTV footage of two men in connection with the incident.
By Sean Gleaves
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 6:56pm
The burglary took place at a dwelling on Church Hill Road in Blackburn at around 7:45pm on Saturday, October 15.
The CCTV footage shows two men, who appear to be wearing tracksuits, walking down a residential street at around 8:15pm.
“We are looking to identify the two people shown in the footage below,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should email [email protected], quote log reference number LC-20221015-1251.