CCTV footage of two men released following Blackburn burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Blackburn have released CCTV footage of two men in connection with the incident.

By Sean Gleaves
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 6:56pm

The burglary took place at a dwelling on Church Hill Road in Blackburn at around 7:45pm on Saturday, October 15.

The CCTV footage shows two men, who appear to be wearing tracksuits, walking down a residential street at around 8:15pm.

“We are looking to identify the two people shown in the footage below,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police would like to identify these two men following a burglary in Church Hill Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information should email [email protected], quote log reference number LC-20221015-1251.