CCTV appeal launched to identify man after person assaulted at pub in Preston

A man is wanted by police following an assault at a pub in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

Detectives on Tuesday (August 1) released an image of a man they wanted to identify following an assault at the Wellington Inn in Glover’s Court.

The incident happened as the pub was closing at around 12.45am on July 3.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV stills or have information about the incident, please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 0037 of July 3.”