A man was left with a “significant head injury” after he was attacked at the Ewood roundabout on October 31, 2021.

On Friday (May 27), police released CCTV images of several men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

“Enquiries are still ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Do you recognise any of these men? Police want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you know any of the people in these images, contact 101 quoting log number 1845 of October 31 or email [email protected]”