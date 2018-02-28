CCTV APPEAL: High value theft from Currys

A CCTV appeal has been launched following reports of a "high value" theft from an electrical shop in Preston, say police.

A force spokesman says that around £500 worth of ink cartridges was taken from the Currys in the Capitol Centre on Wednesday January 17.

Officers are now appealing for help in tracing two people they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

A spokesman for the police said: "We want to speak to the two people in the CCTV in connection with a high value theft at the Capitol Centre.

"We've had a report that on Wednesday, 17 January a man and woman walked into Currys posing as customers.

"The woman then put over £500 worth of ink cartridges into her handbag whilst the man tried to shield what she was doing.

"The pair then walked out without making any attempt to pay.

"We want to trace the people shown in the CCTV still in connection with the theft."

Anyone with information should contact police via email at 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quoting reference SA1801933.