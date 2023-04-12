News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
48 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
3 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
4 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
4 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

CCTV appeal after woman ‘steals £350 worth of cosmetic products’ from Wilko in Accrington

A woman allegedly stole £350 worth of cosmetic products from a shop in Accrington, prompting a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

The suspect approached the cosmetics aisle after entering the Wilko store in Market Square, Accrington, at around 4.45pm on Monday (March 13).

She then reportedly picked up £55 worth of cosmetic products before cutting off the security tags and placing them into a bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the woman then walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.

Police want to speak to this woman after £350 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from a shop in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police want to speak to this woman after £350 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from a shop in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police want to speak to this woman after £350 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from a shop in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
47 people from in and around Preston convicted by the city's magistrates court

The suspect allegedly went back to the store another three times during that week, and stole cosmetic items to the value of £350.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives on Wednesday (April 12) released CCTV images of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with information can call police on 01254 353717, 01254 353734 or 101, quoting log number 04/59164/23.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.