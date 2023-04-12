The suspect approached the cosmetics aisle after entering the Wilko store in Market Square, Accrington, at around 4.45pm on Monday (March 13).

She then reportedly picked up £55 worth of cosmetic products before cutting off the security tags and placing them into a bag.

Police said the woman then walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.

Police want to speak to this woman after £350 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from a shop in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The suspect allegedly went back to the store another three times during that week, and stole cosmetic items to the value of £350.

Detectives on Wednesday (April 12) released CCTV images of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with information can call police on 01254 353717, 01254 353734 or 101, quoting log number 04/59164/23.