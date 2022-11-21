CCTV appeal after woman attacked at Revolution bar in Preston
A woman was attacked at a bar in Preston, prompting a CCTV appeal.
A woman was assaulted at the Revolution bar in Fishergate on the evening of Friday, July 22.
Detectives on Monday (November 21) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0396 of July 24.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.