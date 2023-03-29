News you can trust since 1886
CCTV appeal after man threatened with knife during robbery in Darwen

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a knifepoint robbery in Darwen.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:59 BST

A man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in the Darwen area on Wednesday (March 15).

Detectives on Wednesday (March 20) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

“We believe the man in the image may have links to the Tottington and Bury areas,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 379 of March 15.