CCTV appeal after man threatened with knife during robbery in Darwen
A CCTV appeal has been launched following a knifepoint robbery in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:59 BST
A man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in the Darwen area on Wednesday (March 15).
Detectives on Wednesday (March 20) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
“We believe the man in the image may have links to the Tottington and Bury areas,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 379 of March 15.