Preston city centre attack prompts Lancashire Police CCTV appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police have shared a CCTV image of the suspect who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Market Street area on Wednesday, July 11.
The force said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his jaw late that night or in the early hours of the following morning.
England had beaten Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals earlier that evening and the city was busy with football supporters and revellers.
Lancashire Police are asking anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an assault in Preston city centre.
“It happened late on Wednesday 10th July going into the early hours of 11th July – England had played Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 that evening.
“A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his jaw in the assault.
“If you recognise the man in the CCTV still, please email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 1414 of 17th July 2024.”