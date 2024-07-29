Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man in his 20s was attacked in Preston city centre.

Lancashire Police have shared a CCTV image of the suspect who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Market Street area on Wednesday, July 11.

The force said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his jaw late that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England had beaten Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals earlier that evening and the city was busy with football supporters and revellers.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Preston city centre late on Wednesday, July 10 or in the early hours of the following morning | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an assault in Preston city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It happened late on Wednesday 10th July going into the early hours of 11th July – England had played Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 that evening.

“A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his jaw in the assault.