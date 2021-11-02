Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an incident that occurred on Wednesday October 27 between 11am and 12pm.

Both people have entered the Park Hotel on Regent Road in Morecambe via an unlocked door off Balmoral Road.

Once inside they look around and take photos of the exit door and leave minutes later.

Police CCTV appeal after incident at The Park hotel in Morecambe.

If you have any information please call 101 (non emergency) and quote log reference LC-20211027-0365.