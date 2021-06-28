CCTV appeal after criminal damage at The Dukes in Lancaster

Police said the electric wiring was pulled off the building causing damage to the cables in the early hours of May 21.

They have just released the images now in a bid to identify the men pictured.

Police said: "We are keen to speak to those in the image in relation to this damage to assist in our investigation."

Police have issued CCTV images of three people they wish to identify after electric cables were damaged at The Dukes in Lancaster.