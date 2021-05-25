CCTV appeal after car has windscreen smashed in Walton-le-Dale

The incident happened in London Road, opposite Ashbridge Nursery, at around 5.30pm on Friday, April 23.

Two men and two women reportedly had an altercation with a homeowner whose car was later damaged (pictured).

The incident was reported to police who have since identified the suspects on CCTV at Preston Bus Station.

Police want to speak to four people captured on CCTV at Preston Bus Station following an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle in Walton-le-Dale on Friday, April 23. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police has shared the CCTV images and says officers are eager to speak with those pictured.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle on April 23, 2021.

"Two males and two females were seen on CCTV in the area. Police would like to speak with these persons regarding this incident."

If you have any information, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210423-1254, or email [email protected]

