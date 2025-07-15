A man is wanted by police after an assault outside a pub in Leyland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the George IV pub in Towngate, near Tesco, after a fight between a group of men at around 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5.

They were asked to leave and the brawl continued in the street outside. Staff shut the pub’s doors and called police, but one of the men reportedly returned later that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face and arm.

No arrests have been made at this stage and the force is now appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured on CCTV.

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Towngate, Leyland at 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5 | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to speak to him in connection with our enquiries into an assault in Leyland.

“Our officers were called at 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5 to Towngate, Leyland, to a report of assault.

“They found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted and suffered injuries to his face and arm.

“We have been conducting enquiries since this was reported and now, we are asking for your help to try and identify the man in the image.

“If you recognise him, or witnessed the assault or were in the Towngate area around the time it happened, please contact 101 – quoting log 1242 of 5th July – or email [email protected]”