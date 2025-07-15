Man wanted by Lancashire Police after drunken assault outside Leyland pub in Towngate

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
A man is wanted by police after an assault outside a pub in Leyland.

Police were called to the George IV pub in Towngate, near Tesco, after a fight between a group of men at around 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5.

They were asked to leave and the brawl continued in the street outside. Staff shut the pub’s doors and called police, but one of the men reportedly returned later that evening.

Lancashire Police said a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face and arm.

No arrests have been made at this stage and the force is now appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured on CCTV.

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Towngate, Leyland at 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5 | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to speak to him in connection with our enquiries into an assault in Leyland.

“Our officers were called at 8.11pm on Saturday, July 5 to Towngate, Leyland, to a report of assault.

“They found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted and suffered injuries to his face and arm.

“We have been conducting enquiries since this was reported and now, we are asking for your help to try and identify the man in the image.

“If you recognise him, or witnessed the assault or were in the Towngate area around the time it happened, please contact 101 – quoting log 1242 of 5th July – or email [email protected]

