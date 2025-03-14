A cash machine was stolen after thieves ram-raided a Co-op store with a JCB digger in Longridge overnight.

The digger smashed into the store in Berry Lane at 3am and dragged the cash machine out of the wall.

Police were called and officers found the digger, believed to have been stolen, abandoned at the scene and blocking the road after using another vehicle for their getaway.

The road was closed until around 9am while the digger was recovered and the Co-op shop was secured.

Pictures show extensive damage to the store and the JCB digger surrounded by police tape at the scene. No arrests have been at this stage and the cash machine has not been recovered.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after a ram-raid burglary at a shop on Berry Lane, Longridge.

“It was reported shortly before 3am this morning that a JCB digger has driven into the storefront, and a cash machine has been stolen.

“An investigation is underway, and we are asking for anyone with information or footage to get in touch with us.

“If you have footage or witnessed the digger in the early hours of this morning, please make contact.

“You can contact us on 101 quoting log 0108 of March 14”.