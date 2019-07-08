Carnforth pensioner caught in child images shame ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s register

A pensioner who was found to have downloaded images of child abuse two years ago has been ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s register.

William Sumner Knowles, of Gaskell Close, Silverdale, Carnforth, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent pictures of children.

Preston Crown Court

The 75-year-old also admits charges of making (downloading) 90 category A images - the most serious in legal terms - as well as 66 pictures deemed as category B images, and 73 category C images of children.

The offences date back to 2017, when police received intelligence about him.

Knowles, who appeared before Judge Andrew Jefferies QC at Preston Crown Court for sentence, was given a three year community order with a requirement to attend a sex offender’s treatment programme.

He must also sign the register for the next five years.

In addition he must obey a five year sexual harm prevention order which restricts his access to the internet, young people, and the use of technology.