Carnforth man to appear at crown court for firearms offences
A man from Carnforth alleged to have illegally imported blank firing guns and ammunition into the UK has had his case adjourned until the new year.
By Michelle Blade
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peter James Branch, 56, of Fern Bank, Carnforth is alleged to have illegally imported blank firing guns and ammunition into the UK x 12 between July 14, 2020 and August 17, 2021.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 28 for a hearing.
No plea was entered and the case has been adjourned until January 6, 2023 at Preston Crown Court.