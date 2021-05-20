Carnforth couple argue during sentencing for affray

Kevina Nicholson, 38, and co-defendant Martin Parkinson, 51, both of Highfield Road, Carnforth, both admitted affray.

Both defendants were ordered to go into the secure dock at Burnley Crown Court after Nicholson, who now wants to be known as 'Mrs Parkinson', started arguing with her co-defendant.

The incident happened in Morecambe more than three years ago, on September 25, 2017, but the case has suffered delays since.

Kevina Nicholson

Prosecuting, Claire Larton said at 5pm the victim, Geoffrey Wilson, was walking down an alleyway between Clarendon Road and Westminster Road when he was approached by Parkinson, who was carrying a crutch.

She added: " He asks him for his stuff. He swung the crutch at him.

"He runs towards the Co-op store and they both run after him.

"It turns out the complainant is grabbed by a passer by, believing allegations made by both defendants. He runs into the Co-op for safety but ultimately ends up outside.

"He states Mr Parkinson rifles through his pockets and takes £45 cash whilst threatening to knife him, although it's right to say no knife is ever produced or seen."

Both defendants denied the offences in a police interview and claimed they were trying to get money back from the victim that they had paid for drugs they never received.

Joe Boyd, defending Parkinson, said he had a positive pre-sentence report indicating he had made good progress, and reminded the court of his significant physical problems, including suffering a neurological disability called Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome.

Parkinson, who has 23 convictions for 51 offences including theft and public order and affray and was subject to a suspended jail term at the time.

He was given a two year community order with a rehabilitation activity and a curfew after the judge accepted he had shown a "real shift in his attitude".

Nicholson, who has 23 for 28 offences, got a two year community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity.

Judge Richard Gioserano said: "This case started life as a robbery and if you'd both been convicted of street robbery, even now, getting on for four years after the event, you both probably would have had to go to prison even with good reports.

"The case is now ending as an affray

"I've got to find a fair way of dealing with that."