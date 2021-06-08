Carnforth ATM raid driver gets 16 months in jail

Jonathon Lee, 30, of Fairbairn Road, Peterlee, County Durham, is already serving a 50 month term for burglary.

Preston's Sessions House Court heard on April 4, 2019, a gang stole an ATM machine and cash to the value of £42,660 from Booths on Scotland Road, Carnforth,

They left in a 4x4 vehicle with a trailer. The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on the A6 in the Heversham area of Cumbria.

Carnforth Booths

The cash machine was recovered from the road close to the vehicle.

Recorder David Temkin QC accepted the defendant was not at the scene of the burglary but was a driver at a later stage.