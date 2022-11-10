Police said the burglary happened in the early hours of the morning on November 9 in the Granville road area of Morecambe.

A vehicle was stolen from the address and was found and recovered by officers within hours of the report.

Police are now investigating and have officers conducting patrols in the area.

House burglar.

You may have heard about Operation Defender – if not, then here is some advice on protecting your property:

· Ensure all doors and windows are locked.

· If you store a key outside then protect it with an outdoor safe.

· If you have CCTV cameras or Doorbell cameras, then ensure they are working, charged and clean.

· If you don't have any cameras, then consider looking at getting some. They can be crucial in deterring and investigating crime.

· Often burglars will go for jewellery and high value items. So, make sure they are locked away and out of sight.

· If you are going on holiday then let a trusted person know, put lights on a timer, close curtains over and keep valuables out of sight.

· Leaving curtains open can elevate opportunity for thieves to see what’s on offer.

Lastly, if you see something suspicious that doesn't look quite right then ring 101 and report it. Even if you think it may be nothing.

In an emergency always dial 999.