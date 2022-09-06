Car seized by police near Garstang had no insurance or MOT
A driver stopped near Garstang had to walk home after his vehicle was seized for not having insurance and an MOT.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:05 pm
Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page: “Vehicle stopped near Garstang. Driver hasn’t insured it since September 2021 and it has not had a MOT since March 2022
“Driver reported for both offences and vehicle seized.”
The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.