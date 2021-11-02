Car seized after Burnley driver caught with no insurance

The incident happened yesterday evening (Monday) while police were out and about in the Burnley Wood area of the town.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "This evening officers from Team 5 have been out and about in the Burnley Wood area when they have come across this vehicle. Unfortunately for the driver, it has now been seized because she hadn't taken out any insurance!"