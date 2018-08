Have your say

A car rolled over multiple times in a crash on the M6.

The collision, between two vehicles took place between junctions 32 and 33.

A spokesman from Lancashire Roads Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle RTC M6 Jct 33-32.

"Thankfully only very minor injuries despite the red Corsa rolling several times.

"A good advert as to why you should always wear your seat belt."