Three Preston men, aged 21, 39 and 48, were found inside the former bank and arrested.

Three men from Preston were arrested after police discovered a large cannabis farm inside an old bank in Morecambe.

Described as a ‘large scale grow', officers found the cannabis plants inside the former Barclays Bank in Euston Road, which closed in 2020.

Police said the men, aged 21, 39 and 48, were found inside the building where the cannabis was being cultivated.

Police gained entry into the five-storey Grade II listed building on Tuesday (January 2) following a tip-off from the community. Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed.

Two men, aged 21 and 39, from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and have since been released under investigation.

A third man, 48, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been released on bail.

Picture by Tony North

Lancashire Police said all the cannabis plants have since been destroyed and the electrics have been made safe.