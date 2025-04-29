Breaking

Lancashire Police discover huge Preston cannabis farm hidden on Ribbleton industrial estate

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:47 BST
Police have raided a cannabis farm hidden among industrial units in Preston.

Officers were called to reports of “suspicious activity” at the site in Ribbleton at around 12.30pm yesterday.

Inside they found around 300 cannabis plants and evidence that the electricity had been illegally bypassed.

The plants were seized and Electricity North West engineers attended to make the area safe.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is under way.

The large cannabis farm was discovered inside an industrial unit in Ribbleton, Preston on Monday afternoon (April 28)The large cannabis farm was discovered inside an industrial unit in Ribbleton, Preston on Monday afternoon (April 28)
The large cannabis farm was discovered inside an industrial unit in Ribbleton, Preston on Monday afternoon (April 28)

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating following the discovery of a large cannabis grow in Preston.

“We were called to an industrial unit in Ribbleton at around 12.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 28) following reports of suspicious circumstances.

“Officers entered the property and discovered around 300 cannabis plants which have all been seized.

“There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended the make the area safe.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

Op Warrior

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

