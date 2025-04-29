Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have raided a cannabis farm hidden among industrial units in Preston.

Officers were called to reports of “suspicious activity” at the site in Ribbleton at around 12.30pm yesterday.

Inside they found around 300 cannabis plants and evidence that the electricity had been illegally bypassed.

The plants were seized and Electricity North West engineers attended to make the area safe.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is under way.

The large cannabis farm was discovered inside an industrial unit in Ribbleton, Preston on Monday afternoon (April 28)

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating following the discovery of a large cannabis grow in Preston.

Op Warrior

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.