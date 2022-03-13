Huge cannabis farm uncovered in Blackpool town centre
Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in the heart of Blackpool.
Officers raided the premises yesterday and discovered more than 1,200 plants growing in pots.
The location of the property has not been revealed, although police say it is "in the town centre."
When officers visited the house with staff from Electricity North West and Blackpool Council, no-one was found inside.
But police say the owners if the house will now face prosecution for allowing the premises to be used for the cultivation of cannabis.
Elaborate work had been carried out to power the heating and lighting systems from the mains.
The discovery comes less than a month after another cannabis farm with 520 plants was busted in the Foxhall Square area of the town and a similar sized operation was shut down in January in Lonsdale Road.
A police spokesperson said yesterday’s raid followed a "concern for safety" at the property.
"Once inside, officers discovered a cannabis factory in the early stages of being set up. In total there were 1,258 plants seized.
"There was a large amount of unopened food stuff, 67 bags of fertiliser and other items which have been recovered.
"The foodstuff has been donated to foodbanks and the fertiliser will be sold on by the council to raise funds for the Air Ambulance.
"No persons were present on entry to the premises and Electricity North West have now made the place safe.
"Blackpool council have placed a prohibition on the premises and the owners will be prosecuted."