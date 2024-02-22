Cannabis farm found in old Nelson ambulance station
A large cannabis grow has been discovered in the old Nelson ambulance station.
The Nelson Neighbourhood Policing team visited the building in Rakeshouse Road yesterday, where they found scores of plants with a street value of between £53,000 and £75,000.A police spokesman said: “This is a significant find by officers and shows the commitment Lancashire Police have to stamping down on illegal drug supply.”