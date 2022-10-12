Cannabis, excess speeds and blaming Dad: What's been happening on Lancashire's roads this week

That was one of the more dramatic jobs Lancashire’s Road Police team have had in the past seven days, with others involving drunk and drug-drivers, cars without insurance, tax or MOT, and even one driver who was so tired he couldn’t drive in a straight line.
To find out more about what’s been happening and where, click on the pictures below.
1. Blamed Dad
The driver of this car tried to blame their Dad for their own car having no insurance, no MOT and no road tax.
A police spokesman said: "Hopefully it will be a lesson learnt that it is your car, your responsibility."
The car was seized and the driver reported for offences.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Fatigue
This car was stopped for "heavily weaving" after being followed along the M61 for several miles.
There were no drug or alcohol issues but driver admitted being very tired and was reported for due care.
Driver fatigue is a major cause of road crashes in UK.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Seized
This Ford Fiesta was stopped in New Hall Lane, Preston.
The driver incorrectly believed the insurance on his company car would cover him to drive his own vehicle.
The driver was reported, given six points and £300 fine, and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Provisional licence
The driver of this BMW stopped in New Hall Lane, Preston only had a provisional licence, was not supervised by a qualified driver and was not insured on the vehicle.
The driver also failed a roadside drug test and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police