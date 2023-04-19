News you can trust since 1886
Callous thief steals £3k worth of jewellery from elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in Preston

A thief stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

The burglary happened at an address in Garstang Road at around 4.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

The thief conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with rings worth about £3,000.

The burglar is described as white with a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a distraction burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police want to speak to this man in connection with a distraction burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives on Wednesday (April 19) released an image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their enquiries.

PC Kirsty Norris, of South Police, said: “This is an absolutely despicable offence where an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s has been targeted and had some really valuable jewellery stolen.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in these images, or who has any information which could help us find out who he is, to get in touch with us.”

The offender conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with jewellery (Credit: Lancashire Police)The offender conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with jewellery (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 1422 of April 3.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.