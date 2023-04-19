The burglary happened at an address in Garstang Road at around 4.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

The thief conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with rings worth about £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglar is described as white with a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a distraction burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Wednesday (April 19) released an image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Kirsty Norris, of South Police, said: “This is an absolutely despicable offence where an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s has been targeted and had some really valuable jewellery stolen.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in these images, or who has any information which could help us find out who he is, to get in touch with us.”

The offender conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with jewellery (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 1422 of April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad