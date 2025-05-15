'Bus surfing' teen caught on camera as Lancashire Police issues warning about dangerous craze

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th May 2025, 13:48 BST
A ‘bus surfing’ teenager is wanted by police in Lancashire after he was filmed taking part in the reckless social media craze.

The teen was caught on camera hanging off the back of a bus travelling along Church Street in Colne on Sunday (May 11).

Most Popular

Members of the public alerted the driver who appeared not to be aware of the young man ‘surfing’ his bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The teenager was filmed 'bus surfing' in Colne, Lancashire on Sunday (May 11)placeholder image
The teenager was filmed 'bus surfing' in Colne, Lancashire on Sunday (May 11) | Submitted

Those travelling behind filmed the dangerous stunt and shared it on social media where it attracted the attention of Lancashire Police.

In the clip, a teen wearing a vest and shorts is seen gripping the back of the bus as it winds its way along Church Street and past the Wallace Hartley Wetherspoons pub.

Lancashire Police are eager to identify the young man, saying they will visit him and his family “to offer some very important advice”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A spokesperson for the force in Colne and West Craven said: “You may have seen a video on social media of a young male in Colne hanging off the back of a bus.

“Clearly this is of huge concern to all. It goes without saying that this is extremely dangerous.

“If anyone can provide a name of this young man we will visit him and his parents to offer some very important advice. Any info to [email protected]

Related topics:LancashireColne
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice