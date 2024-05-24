Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers believe he may be in the Burnley area.

A sex offender from Burnley is wanted by Lancashire Police.

Shaun Wilkins is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements.

The 32-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Officers believe he may be in the Burnley area that he has visited the town centre.

Anyone with information about Shaun’s whereabouts should call 101.