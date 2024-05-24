Burnley sex offender wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with notification requirements

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers believe he may be in the Burnley area.

A sex offender from Burnley is wanted by Lancashire Police.

Shaun Wilkins is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements.

Shaun Wilkinson is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)Shaun Wilkinson is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Shaun Wilkinson is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 32-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe he may be in the Burnley area that he has visited the town centre.

Anyone with information about Shaun’s whereabouts should call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:Shaun WilkinsonBurnleyLancashireLancashire Police